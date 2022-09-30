Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -28.60% last month.

On September 29, 2022, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) opened at $3.81, lower -9.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.82 and dropped to $3.41 before settling in for the closing price of $3.84. Price fluctuations for TWO have ranged from $3.70 to $6.81 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -8.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 106.90% at the time writing. With a float of $341.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.28 million.

In an organization with 105 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 85,452. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 17,139 shares at a rate of $4.99, taking the stock ownership to the 329,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,114 for $4.97, making the entire transaction worth $75,068. This insider now owns 221,223 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of 6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.33% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.18 million. That was better than the volume of 4.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.17. However, in the short run, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.72. Second resistance stands at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.16. The third support level lies at $2.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

There are currently 344,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 168,600 K according to its annual income of 187,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 57,000 K and its income totaled -72,420 K.