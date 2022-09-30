Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) kicked off at the price of $3.10: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On September 29, 2022, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) opened at $3.24, lower -6.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. Price fluctuations for VCSA have ranged from $2.38 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -383.30% at the time writing. With a float of $106.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.73 million.

The firm has a total of 8200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.02, operating margin of -14.10, and the pretax margin is -17.30.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 1,167,382. In this transaction Director of this company sold 289,673 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 567,889 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director sold 143,564 for $4.05, making the entire transaction worth $581,434. This insider now owns 857,562 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -15.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -383.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vacasa Inc., VCSA], we can find that recorded value of 1.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.35. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.80.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

There are currently 436,539K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 889,060 K according to its annual income of -142,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 310,350 K and its income totaled 5,040 K.