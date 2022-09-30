Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 20 Days SMA touches -3.03%: The odds favor the bear

September 29, 2022, Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) trading session started at the price of $154.14, that was 1.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $158.12 and dropped to $151.73 before settling in for the closing price of $156.15. A 52-week range for VMC has been $137.54 – $213.65.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.40%. With a float of $132.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.00 million.

The firm has a total of 11437 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.74, operating margin of +17.21, and the pretax margin is +15.74.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vulcan Materials Company stocks. The insider ownership of Vulcan Materials Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 557,985. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 3,377 shares at a rate of $165.23, taking the stock ownership to the 3,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 493 for $199.04, making the entire transaction worth $98,127. This insider now owns 6,115 shares in total.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +12.14 while generating a return on equity of 10.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.65% during the next five years compared to 10.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 115.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vulcan Materials Company, VMC], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.74.

During the past 100 days, Vulcan Materials Company’s (VMC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $166.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $160.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $162.27. The third major resistance level sits at $166.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $147.24.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Key Stats

There are 132,901K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.42 billion. As of now, sales total 5,552 M while income totals 670,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,954 M while its last quarter net income were 187,300 K.