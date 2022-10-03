$10.77M in average volume shows that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 30, 2022, with KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) stock priced at $16.95, up 7.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.81 and dropped to $16.17 before settling in for the closing price of $16.26. BEKE’s price has ranged from $7.31 to $25.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -146.50%. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

In an organization with 110082 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.59, operating margin of -0.75, and the pretax margin is +1.37.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.65 while generating a return on equity of -0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KE Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 78.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.21. However, in the short run, KE Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.16. Second resistance stands at $18.81. The third major resistance level sits at $19.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.53. The third support level lies at $14.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.86 billion, the company has a total of 1,191,224K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,672 M while annual income is -82,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,057 M while its latest quarter income was -278,930 K.