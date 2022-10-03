10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is -22.25% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $29.77, down -4.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.95 and dropped to $28.43 before settling in for the closing price of $29.93. Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has traded in a range of $28.21-$187.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.20%. With a float of $90.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1239 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.89, operating margin of -10.79, and the pretax margin is -10.95.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of 10x Genomics Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 92.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 34,734. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 987 shares at a rate of $35.19, taking the stock ownership to the 58,092 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,715 for $35.19, making the entire transaction worth $95,544. This insider now owns 966,102 shares in total.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -11.87 while generating a return on equity of -7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)

The latest stats from [10x Genomics Inc., TXG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.13 million was inferior to 1.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, 10x Genomics Inc.’s (TXG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.81. The third major resistance level sits at $32.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.77. The third support level lies at $25.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.41 billion has total of 112,845K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 490,490 K in contrast with the sum of -58,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 114,610 K and last quarter income was -64,460 K.