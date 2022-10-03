2.61% volatility in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on September 30, 2022, with Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) stock priced at $16.61, down -0.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.86 and dropped to $16.50 before settling in for the closing price of $16.72. KMI’s price has ranged from $15.01 to $20.20 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 4.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.80%. With a float of $1.99 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.27 billion.

In an organization with 10529 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Kinder Morgan Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 28,759. In this transaction V.P. (President, Terminals) of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $19.17, taking the stock ownership to the 27,219 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s V.P. (President, Terminals) sold 3,000 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $54,000. This insider now owns 28,719 shares in total.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.64% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 27.42 million. That was better than the volume of 17.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s (KMI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.89. However, in the short run, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.83. Second resistance stands at $17.03. The third major resistance level sits at $17.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.11.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.85 billion, the company has a total of 2,253,001K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,610 M while annual income is 1,784 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,151 M while its latest quarter income was 635,000 K.