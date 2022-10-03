2.78% volatility in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 30, 2022, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) opened at $13.00, lower -1.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.17 and dropped to $12.78 before settling in for the closing price of $13.07. Price fluctuations for MTG have ranged from $11.38 to $16.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.40% at the time writing. With a float of $298.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 711 employees.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 70,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.19, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +53.55 while generating a return on equity of 13.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.26% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 32.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.07 in the near term. At $13.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.29.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

There are currently 303,440K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,186 M according to its annual income of 634,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 293,120 K and its income totaled 249,270 K.