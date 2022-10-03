$5.05M in average volume shows that Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is heading in the right direction

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $26.22, down -3.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.04 and dropped to $25.33 before settling in for the closing price of $26.23. Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has traded in a range of $25.95-$156.82.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 75.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.00%. With a float of $159.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.38 million.

The firm has a total of 5100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.96, operating margin of -11.76, and the pretax margin is -18.92.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 6,084. In this transaction CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 220 shares at a rate of $27.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,576 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY sold 1,000 for $30.18, making the entire transaction worth $30,180. This insider now owns 25,408 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$19.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.64) by -$18.58. This company achieved a net margin of -21.09 while generating a return on equity of -2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -61.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teladoc Health Inc., TDOC], we can find that recorded value of 4.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.62. The third major resistance level sits at $28.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.06.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.24 billion has total of 161,183K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,033 M in contrast with the sum of -428,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 592,380 K and last quarter income was -3,101 M.