$645.63K in average volume shows that Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is heading in the right direction

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) on September 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.19, soaring 3.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.25 and dropped to $14.12 before settling in for the closing price of $14.21. Within the past 52 weeks, CTKB’s price has moved between $7.38 and $26.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -100.00%. With a float of $111.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 555 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.86, operating margin of +7.34, and the pretax margin is +4.64.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cytek Biosciences Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 42.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 44,205. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $12.63, taking the stock ownership to the 89,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for $12.42, making the entire transaction worth $248,400. This insider now owns 8,025,624 shares in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 84.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.27 in the near term. At $15.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.01.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.91 billion based on 134,627K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 127,950 K and income totals 3,000 K. The company made 40,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -600 K in sales during its previous quarter.