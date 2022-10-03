$9.33M in average volume shows that Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is heading in the right direction

On September 30, 2022, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) opened at $6.53, lower -7.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.75 and dropped to $5.64 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for RMED have ranged from $0.11 to $3.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.10% at the time writing. With a float of $53.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 58 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 7,032. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,684 shares at a rate of $2.62, taking the stock ownership to the 23,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,149 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,350. This insider now owns 66,721 shares in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 308.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.6 million, its volume of 15.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 2.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1564, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4841. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1323 in the near term. At $0.1447, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1545. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1101, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1003. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0879.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

There are currently 54,515K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -25,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -8,450 K.