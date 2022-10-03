A major move is in the offing as Portland General Electric Company (POR) market cap hits 4.06 billion

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $45.80, down -4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.93 and dropped to $43.36 before settling in for the closing price of $45.53. Over the past 52 weeks, POR has traded in a range of $45.02-$57.03.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.50%. With a float of $88.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2839 employees.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 107,430. In this transaction Vice President, CIO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $53.72, taking the stock ownership to the 14,112 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $48.52, making the entire transaction worth $194,072. This insider now owns 9,223 shares in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.16% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Looking closely at Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.22. However, in the short run, Portland General Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.14. Second resistance stands at $46.82. The third major resistance level sits at $47.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.00.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.06 billion has total of 89,243K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,396 M in contrast with the sum of 244,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 591,000 K and last quarter income was 64,000 K.