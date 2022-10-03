Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) volume exceeds 1.44 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $7.86, up 7.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.375 and dropped to $7.68 before settling in for the closing price of $7.72. Over the past 52 weeks, AGRO has traded in a range of $6.78-$13.55.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 5.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.10%. With a float of $111.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9104 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of +3.39, and the pretax margin is +16.65.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +12.46 while generating a return on equity of 13.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 64.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.58 and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

The latest stats from [Adecoagro S.A., AGRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was inferior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.81. The third major resistance level sits at $9.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.16.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 857.52 million has total of 111,382K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,124 M in contrast with the sum of 130,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 383,670 K and last quarter income was 19,090 K.