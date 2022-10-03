Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) last year’s performance of -45.97% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $78.74, up 1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.78 and dropped to $78.65 before settling in for the closing price of $79.06. Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has traded in a range of $73.28-$182.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 40.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -58.40%. With a float of $2.65 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.66 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 245700 employees.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 16.50%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.09) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.59% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (BABA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 17.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 60.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Looking closely at Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), its last 5-days average volume was 18.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 27.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.83.

During the past 100 days, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (BABA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.72. However, in the short run, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $81.63. Second resistance stands at $83.27. The third major resistance level sits at $84.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.37.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 209.31 billion has total of 2,648,138K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 134,567 M in contrast with the sum of 9,820 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,689 M and last quarter income was 3,383 M.