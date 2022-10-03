Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) volume exceeds 1.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) on September 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.19, soaring 4.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.74 and dropped to $6.18 before settling in for the closing price of $6.31. Within the past 52 weeks, AMPY’s price has moved between $2.60 and $9.86.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 93.20%. With a float of $38.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.33 million.

The firm has a total of 210 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.83, operating margin of +33.72, and the pretax margin is -9.35.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 43.80%.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -9.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amplify Energy Corp., AMPY], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.06. The third major resistance level sits at $7.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.69.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 242.63 million based on 38,327K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 342,920 K and income totals -32,070 K. The company made 121,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.