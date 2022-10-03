Apple Inc. (AAPL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 124.21 million

On September 30, 2022, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) opened at $141.28, lower -3.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.10 and dropped to $138.00 before settling in for the closing price of $142.48. Price fluctuations for AAPL have ranged from $129.04 to $182.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.40% at the time writing. With a float of $16.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.16 billion.

The firm has a total of 154000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.78, operating margin of +29.78, and the pretax margin is +29.85.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apple Inc. is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 59.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 16,924,259. In this transaction Senior Vice President, CFO of this company sold 96,735 shares at a rate of $174.95, taking the stock ownership to the 110,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary sold 25,000 for $164.77, making the entire transaction worth $4,119,155. This insider now owns 427,334 shares in total.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +25.88 while generating a return on equity of 147.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.48% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apple Inc. (AAPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.05, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apple Inc., AAPL], we can find that recorded value of 115.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 89.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.92.

During the past 100 days, Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $141.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.87. The third major resistance level sits at $146.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $131.33.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Key Stats

There are currently 16,070,752K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2289.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 365,817 M according to its annual income of 94,680 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 82,959 M and its income totaled 19,442 M.