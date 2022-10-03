Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is expecting -22.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) on September 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.68, soaring 4.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.91 and dropped to $4.68 before settling in for the closing price of $4.65. Within the past 52 weeks, AMBP’s price has moved between $4.55 and $10.38.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -289.20%. With a float of $148.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $603.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.94, operating margin of +7.87, and the pretax margin is -4.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is 75.33%, while institutional ownership is 19.10%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.18 while generating a return on equity of -52.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -289.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

Looking closely at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s (AMBP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.26. However, in the short run, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.94. Second resistance stands at $5.04. The third major resistance level sits at $5.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.81 billion based on 603,297K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,055 M and income totals -210,000 K. The company made 1,303 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 100,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.