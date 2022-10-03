Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) posted a -1.81% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on September 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.20, plunging -4.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.20 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $0.18 and $4.37.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -40.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.10%. With a float of $452.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 207.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 39.13 million, its volume of 26.35 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3233, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6035. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2007 in the near term. At $0.2065, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2109. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1905, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1861. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1803.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 103.60 million based on 509,431K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140 K and income totals -68,160 K. The company made 170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.