Can Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) drop of -19.11% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on September 30, 2022, with Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) stock priced at $2.58, up 0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $2.47 before settling in for the closing price of $2.52. LU’s price has ranged from $2.50 to $7.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.60%. With a float of $2.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 92380 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.64, operating margin of +34.57, and the pretax margin is +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 16.90%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lufax Holding Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) saw its 5-day average volume 9.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 1.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.60 in the near term. At $2.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. The third support level lies at $2.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.77 billion, the company has a total of 2,285,813K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,584 M while annual income is 2,605 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,282 M while its latest quarter income was 434,300 K.