Can Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) drop of -18.05% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On September 30, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) opened at $0.3366, lower -2.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3385 and dropped to $0.3202 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Price fluctuations for MULN have ranged from $0.32 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -536.60% at the time writing. With a float of $359.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 297,375. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 750,000 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 15,843,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Pres. Mullen Automotive sold 50,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,500. This insider now owns 9,729 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) saw its 5-day average volume 78.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 86.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6714, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8059. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3375 in the near term. At $0.3471, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3558. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3192, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3105. The third support level lies at $0.3009 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are currently 509,294K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 171.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -36,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -59,470 K.