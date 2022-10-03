CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On September 30, 2022, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) opened at $5.28, lower -3.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.44 and dropped to $5.16 before settling in for the closing price of $5.34. Price fluctuations for PRTS have ranged from $5.20 to $17.46 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 13.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -437.70% at the time writing. With a float of $50.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.21 million.

In an organization with 1529 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.15, operating margin of -1.56, and the pretax margin is -1.71.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 14,822. In this transaction VP, General Counsel of this company sold 2,167 shares at a rate of $6.84, taking the stock ownership to the 534,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s VP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for $7.05, making the entire transaction worth $70,500. This insider now owns 536,264 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -437.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -30.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was better than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.97. However, in the short run, CarParts.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.35. Second resistance stands at $5.54. The third major resistance level sits at $5.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.79.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

There are currently 54,464K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 290.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 582,440 K according to its annual income of -10,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 176,220 K and its income totaled 4,120 K.