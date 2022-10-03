Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) average volume reaches $1.13M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) on September 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.86, plunging -4.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.135 and dropped to $6.60 before settling in for the closing price of $6.92. Within the past 52 weeks, DO’s price has moved between $5.17 and $12.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -14.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -135.10%. With a float of $99.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.96, operating margin of -21.40, and the pretax margin is -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -155.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Looking closely at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.98. Second resistance stands at $7.32. The third major resistance level sits at $7.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.91.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 701.59 million based on 101,381K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 725,450 K and income totals -2,139 M. The company made 205,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.