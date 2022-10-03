Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) kicked off at the price of $2.44: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $2.60, down -5.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.43 before settling in for the closing price of $2.57. Over the past 52 weeks, DBD has traded in a range of $2.12-$11.29.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 3.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.00%. With a float of $71.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.12, operating margin of +4.35, and the pretax margin is -1.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 39,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $3.29, taking the stock ownership to the 166,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,152 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,032. This insider now owns 100,726 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$1.4. This company achieved a net margin of -2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.45 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.58 in the near term. At $2.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.16.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 203.20 million has total of 79,062K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,905 M in contrast with the sum of -78,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 851,700 K and last quarter income was -199,200 K.