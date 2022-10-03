FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -64.30% last month.

September 30, 2022, FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) trading session started at the price of $0.121, that was -27.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1623 and dropped to $0.095 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for FNHC has been $0.15 – $2.89.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -4.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.50%. With a float of $14.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 341 employees.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FedNat Holding Company stocks. The insider ownership of FedNat Holding Company is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.35) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -41.99 while generating a return on equity of -94.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -5.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.32

Technical Analysis of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, FedNat Holding Company’s (FNHC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3273, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7777. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1532 in the near term. At $0.1914, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2205. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0859, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0568. The third support level lies at $0.0186 if the price breaches the second support level.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Key Stats

There are 17,519K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.80 million. As of now, sales total 245,550 K while income totals -103,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,240 K while its last quarter net income were -43,910 K.