Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) plunged -2.98 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $27.85, down -2.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.42 and dropped to $27.29 before settling in for the closing price of $28.17. Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has traded in a range of $24.80-$51.76.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 611.10%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.45 billion.

In an organization with 24700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 988,314. In this transaction Director of this company bought 31,000 shares at a rate of $31.88, taking the stock ownership to the 32,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $28.79, making the entire transaction worth $86,355. This insider now owns 13,800 shares in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 611.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 19.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.91. However, in the short run, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.07. Second resistance stands at $28.81. The third major resistance level sits at $29.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.81.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.26 billion has total of 1,429,270K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,845 M in contrast with the sum of 4,306 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,416 M and last quarter income was 840,000 K.