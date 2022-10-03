Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) 20 Days SMA touches 14.23%: The odds favor the bear

September 30, 2022, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) trading session started at the price of $12.65, that was 3.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.32 and dropped to $12.65 before settling in for the closing price of $12.68. A 52-week range for HLIT has been $8.25 – $13.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 141.40%. With a float of $101.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 935 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.75, operating margin of +3.84, and the pretax margin is +1.75.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harmonic Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 1,800,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $12.00, taking the stock ownership to the 428,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s SVP and CFO sold 53,585 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $608,618. This insider now owns 96,419 shares in total.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 218.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Looking closely at Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) raw stochastic average was set at 95.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.97. However, in the short run, Harmonic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.38. Second resistance stands at $13.68. The third major resistance level sits at $14.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.04.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Key Stats

There are 104,489K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.33 billion. As of now, sales total 507,150 K while income totals 13,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 157,450 K while its last quarter net income were 14,840 K.