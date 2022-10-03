Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,806 M

On September 30, 2022, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) opened at $2.38, higher 2.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.46 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. Price fluctuations for HMY have ranged from $1.93 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 603.20% at the time writing. With a float of $433.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

In an organization with 38459 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.36 million. That was better than the volume of 6.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 27.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.68. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.48. Second resistance stands at $2.53. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.24.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are currently 616,526K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,806 M according to its annual income of -69,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,998 M and its income totaled 77,857 K.