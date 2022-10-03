Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) with a beta value of 0.74 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

September 30, 2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) trading session started at the price of $20.79, that was 1.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.07 and dropped to $20.68 before settling in for the closing price of $20.58. A 52-week range for HR has been $20.41 – $29.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 10.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.20%. With a float of $379.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 357 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.30%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.89 while generating a return on equity of 3.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 215.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Looking closely at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s (HR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.11. However, in the short run, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.05. Second resistance stands at $21.26. The third major resistance level sits at $21.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.27.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Key Stats

There are 229,076K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.83 billion. As of now, sales total 767,070 K while income totals 98,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 145,330 K while its last quarter net income were 6,130 K.