Investors finally get a glimpse of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) volume hitting the figure of 7.5 million.

On September 30, 2022, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) opened at $72.00, lower -2.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.29 and dropped to $70.16 before settling in for the closing price of $71.77. Price fluctuations for CL have ranged from $71.24 to $85.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 2.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.60% at the time writing. With a float of $826.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $836.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.08, operating margin of +22.31, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Colgate-Palmolive Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 50,890. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 656 shares at a rate of $77.58, taking the stock ownership to the 7,913 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Grp Pres, Growth & Strategy sold 48,778 for $78.80, making the entire transaction worth $3,843,565. This insider now owns 6,787 shares in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +12.43 while generating a return on equity of 320.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.93% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

The latest stats from [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.53 million was superior to 5.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.03. The third major resistance level sits at $73.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.77. The third support level lies at $67.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Key Stats

There are currently 834,120K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 59.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,421 M according to its annual income of 2,166 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,484 M and its income totaled 603,000 K.