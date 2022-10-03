Investors must take note of KeyCorp’s (KEY) performance last week, which was -2.44%.

September 30, 2022, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) trading session started at the price of $16.09, that was -0.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.44 and dropped to $15.98 before settling in for the closing price of $16.03. A 52-week range for KEY has been $15.74 – $27.17.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 108.60%. With a float of $928.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $932.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17262 employees.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KeyCorp stocks. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 91,468. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,200 shares at a rate of $17.59, taking the stock ownership to the 64,139 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 5,362 for $22.86, making the entire transaction worth $122,575. This insider now owns 64,874 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.52) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +35.29 while generating a return on equity of 14.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.72% during the next five years compared to 26.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KeyCorp (KEY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) saw its 5-day average volume 10.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 6.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.31 in the near term. At $16.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.69. The third support level lies at $15.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

There are 932,471K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.95 billion. As of now, sales total 7,561 M while income totals 2,625 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,881 M while its last quarter net income were 533,000 K.