Investors must take note of SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) performance last week, which was 12.40%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $5.25, up 5.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.69 and dropped to $5.20 before settling in for the closing price of $5.26. Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has traded in a range of $4.58-$10.13.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.50%. With a float of $139.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.15 million.

In an organization with 838 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of SilverCrest Metals Inc. is 3.11%, while institutional ownership is 52.77%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s (SILV) raw stochastic average was set at 27.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.32. However, in the short run, SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.75. Second resistance stands at $5.96. The third major resistance level sits at $6.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.98. The third support level lies at $4.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 802.67 million has total of 146,319K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -22,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 9,610 K.