Investors must take note of The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) performance last week, which was -5.20%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) on September 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $96.50, plunging -3.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.4778 and dropped to $94.28 before settling in for the closing price of $97.45. Within the past 52 weeks, DIS’s price has moved between $90.23 and $179.63.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 170.70%. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

In an organization with 190000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.61, operating margin of +5.55, and the pretax margin is +3.80.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 357,090. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $119.03, taking the stock ownership to the 28,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 226 for $132.50, making the entire transaction worth $29,945. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.00 while generating a return on equity of 2.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.43% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 146.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.18.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.59. However, in the short run, The Walt Disney Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $96.45. Second resistance stands at $98.56. The third major resistance level sits at $99.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.16. The third support level lies at $90.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 177.66 billion based on 1,823,058K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 67,418 M and income totals 1,995 M. The company made 21,504 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,409 M in sales during its previous quarter.