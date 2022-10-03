J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) volume exceeds 1.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 30, 2022, with J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock priced at $162.76, down -5.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $165.31 and dropped to $156.28 before settling in for the closing price of $165.28. JBHT’s price has ranged from $153.92 to $218.18 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 13.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.60%. With a float of $82.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33045 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.98, operating margin of +8.64, and the pretax margin is +8.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 35,227. In this transaction EVP Highway Services of this company bought 210 shares at a rate of $167.75, taking the stock ownership to the 611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s EVP Intermodal sold 2,200 for $179.85, making the entire transaction worth $395,663. This insider now owns 9,058 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.25 while generating a return on equity of 26.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.09% during the next five years compared to 13.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.87, a number that is poised to hit 2.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

The latest stats from [J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., JBHT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.99.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $176.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $182.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $162.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $168.37. The third major resistance level sits at $171.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $144.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.16 billion, the company has a total of 103,813K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,168 M while annual income is 760,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,838 M while its latest quarter income was 255,340 K.