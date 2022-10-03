Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) posted a -12.53% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $4.51, down -4.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.65 and dropped to $4.33 before settling in for the closing price of $4.55. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has traded in a range of $3.61-$10.22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.00%. With a float of $345.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1124 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 711,613. In this transaction CEO and Chief Architect of this company sold 142,098 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 54,110,403 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s CEO and Chief Architect sold 157,428 for $5.01, making the entire transaction worth $787,959. This insider now owns 54,252,501 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 39.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Looking closely at Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), its last 5-days average volume was 3.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.41. However, in the short run, Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.54. Second resistance stands at $4.76. The third major resistance level sits at $4.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.90.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.76 billion has total of 607,568K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -180,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -49,570 K.