Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.67% last month.

A new trading day began on September 30, 2022, with Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) stock priced at $18.31, up 1.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.55 and dropped to $18.105 before settling in for the closing price of $18.08. KIM’s price has ranged from $17.71 to $26.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.90%. With a float of $605.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 606 employees.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 250,700. In this transaction Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $25.07, taking the stock ownership to the 486,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 8,188 for $23.45, making the entire transaction worth $192,019. This insider now owns 213,834 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kimco Realty Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) saw its 5-day average volume 5.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.60 in the near term. At $18.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.91. The third support level lies at $17.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.18 billion, the company has a total of 618,482K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,365 M while annual income is 844,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 427,200 K while its latest quarter income was -119,500 K.