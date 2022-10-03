Last month’s performance of -31.41% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is certainly impressive

On September 30, 2022, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) opened at $4.88, higher 1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.02 and dropped to $4.825 before settling in for the closing price of $4.81. Price fluctuations for ARR have ranged from $4.72 to $11.18 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -2.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.40% at the time writing. With a float of $113.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.63 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.28 million. That was better than the volume of 2.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.89. However, in the short run, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.99. Second resistance stands at $5.10. The third major resistance level sits at $5.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. The third support level lies at $4.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are currently 114,635K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 551.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,790 K according to its annual income of 15,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,080 K and its income totaled -58,590 K.