Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ford Motor Company (F) to new highs

On September 30, 2022, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened at $11.39, lower -2.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.53 and dropped to $11.19 before settling in for the closing price of $11.47. Price fluctuations for F have ranged from $10.61 to $25.87 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.90% at the time writing. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.02 billion.

The firm has a total of 183000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 52.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 321,340. In this transaction President, Ford Blue of this company sold 25,892 shares at a rate of $12.41, taking the stock ownership to the 511,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,000,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $188,165,600. This insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.33% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ford Motor Company, F], we can find that recorded value of 81.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 77.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 9.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.65. The third major resistance level sits at $11.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.74.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are currently 4,020,238K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 136,341 M according to its annual income of 17,937 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,190 M and its income totaled 667,000 K.