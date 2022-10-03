Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 30, 2022, with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) stock priced at $136.05, down -0.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $140.99 and dropped to $135.50 before settling in for the closing price of $136.41. META’s price has ranged from $134.12 to $353.83 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 33.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.40%. With a float of $2.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.70 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 83553 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.79, operating margin of +39.65, and the pretax margin is +40.10.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 75.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 47,169. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 342 shares at a rate of $137.92, taking the stock ownership to the 21,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 342 for $145.77, making the entire transaction worth $49,853. This insider now owns 22,296 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.38 while generating a return on equity of 31.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.90% during the next five years compared to 31.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Platforms Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Looking closely at Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), its last 5-days average volume was 33.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 32.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.97.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 2.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $209.41. However, in the short run, Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $139.28. Second resistance stands at $142.88. The third major resistance level sits at $144.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $128.30.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 366.61 billion, the company has a total of 2,687,548K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,929 M while annual income is 39,370 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,822 M while its latest quarter income was 6,687 M.