MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) with a beta value of 1.77 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $8.21, down -4.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.30 and dropped to $7.74 before settling in for the closing price of $8.16. Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has traded in a range of $8.03-$19.06.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 141.90%. With a float of $101.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.52 million.

The firm has a total of 298 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.33, operating margin of +87.32, and the pretax margin is +67.35.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of MFA Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 32,250. In this transaction SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $10.75, taking the stock ownership to the 63,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Ofcr bought 1,000 for $10.76, making the entire transaction worth $10,760. This insider now owns 15,208 shares in total.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by -$1.24. This company achieved a net margin of +67.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MFA Financial Inc.’s (MFA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MFA Financial Inc., MFA], we can find that recorded value of 3.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, MFA Financial Inc.’s (MFA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.50. The third major resistance level sits at $8.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.02.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 830.59 million has total of 101,797K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 362,300 K in contrast with the sum of 328,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 109,320 K and last quarter income was -100,370 K.