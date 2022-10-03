New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.05 million

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $24.75, down -4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.11 and dropped to $23.96 before settling in for the closing price of $25.16. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has traded in a range of $8.40-$29.80.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 11.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -134.60%. With a float of $166.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 46653 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.88 million, its volume of 1.97 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 71.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.73 in the near term. At $25.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.27 billion has total of 169,697K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 524,020 K in contrast with the sum of -189,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 524,020 K and last quarter income was -189,300 K.