New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) posted a -4.26% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On September 30, 2022, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) opened at $8.64, lower -0.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.72 and dropped to $8.52 before settling in for the closing price of $8.60. Price fluctuations for NYCB have ranged from $8.49 to $14.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.40% at the time writing. With a float of $458.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.81 million.

The firm has a total of 2815 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 480,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB], we can find that recorded value of 6.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.79. The third major resistance level sits at $8.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.26.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are currently 466,149K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,750 M according to its annual income of 596,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 491,000 K and its income totaled 171,000 K.