No matter how cynical the overall market is Century Aluminum Company (CENX) performance over the last week is recorded -11.26%

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) on September 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.93, plunging -18.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.10 and dropped to $5.27 before settling in for the closing price of $6.46. Within the past 52 weeks, CENX’s price has moved between $5.73 and $30.36.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 10.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.50%. With a float of $51.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2512 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.21) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.83 in the near term. At $6.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.17.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 590.20 million based on 91,358K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,213 M and income totals -167,100 K. The company made 856,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 37,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.