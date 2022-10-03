No matter how cynical the overall market is, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) performance over the last week is recorded -3.31%

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) on September 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.12, plunging -1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.5913 and dropped to $27.885 before settling in for the closing price of $28.44. Within the past 52 weeks, DAL’s price has moved between $27.80 and $46.27.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -5.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 102.20%. With a float of $638.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $641.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 83000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.96, operating margin of -8.85, and the pretax margin is +1.33.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Delta Air Lines Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 1,499,908. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 47,500 shares at a rate of $31.58, taking the stock ownership to the 399,212 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $29.31, making the entire transaction worth $293,100. This insider now owns 43,010 shares in total.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.73) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +0.94 while generating a return on equity of 10.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.31% during the next five years compared to -39.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Looking closely at Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL), its last 5-days average volume was 11.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.34. However, in the short run, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.47. Second resistance stands at $28.89. The third major resistance level sits at $29.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.06.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.24 billion based on 641,198K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 29,899 M and income totals 280,000 K. The company made 13,824 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 735,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.