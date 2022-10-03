No matter how cynical the overall market is, Hecla Mining Company (HL) performance over the last week is recorded 8.54%

September 30, 2022, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) trading session started at the price of $3.83, that was 2.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.065 and dropped to $3.79 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. A 52-week range for HL has been $3.41 – $7.66.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 435.70%. With a float of $515.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $539.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1650 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.51, operating margin of +9.82, and the pretax margin is +0.68.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hecla Mining Company stocks. The insider ownership of Hecla Mining Company is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.34 while generating a return on equity of 2.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 435.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hecla Mining Company (HL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.0 million, its volume of 8.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Hecla Mining Company’s (HL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.07 in the near term. At $4.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.52.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Key Stats

There are 595,355K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.15 billion. As of now, sales total 807,470 K while income totals 35,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 191,240 K while its last quarter net income were -13,520 K.