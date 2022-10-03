No matter how cynical the overall market is, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) performance over the last week is recorded -7.16%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $20.90, down -0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.91 and dropped to $20.7736 before settling in for the closing price of $21.04. Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has traded in a range of $12.70-$46.50.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 42.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.00%. With a float of $518.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.04 million.

The firm has a total of 2449 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.72, operating margin of -79.41, and the pretax margin is -94.79.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.80%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -91.56 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Plug Power Inc., PLUG], we can find that recorded value of 15.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 21.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.37. The third major resistance level sits at $22.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.42.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.18 billion has total of 578,696K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 502,340 K in contrast with the sum of -459,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 151,270 K and last quarter income was -173,300 K.