Now that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s volume has hit 6.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on September 30, 2022, with Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) stock priced at $7.95, up 1.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.115 and dropped to $7.885 before settling in for the closing price of $7.94. EBR’s price has ranged from $5.16 to $9.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now



While finding excellent stocks with the potential for gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Tech Stocks Every Investor Should Buy Right Now", we have identified five tech stocks we believe could appreciate.



Sign up here to get your free report now. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.20%. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

In an organization with 12090 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.74, operating margin of +12.29, and the pretax margin is +24.26.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.65 million. That was better than the volume of 1.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.82. However, in the short run, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.13. Second resistance stands at $8.24. The third major resistance level sits at $8.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.68.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.37 billion, the company has a total of 1,568,931K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,970 M while annual income is 1,046 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,800 M while its latest quarter income was 284,680 K.