Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.20% last month.

A new trading day began on September 30, 2022, with Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) stock priced at $4.42, down -0.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.63 and dropped to $4.32 before settling in for the closing price of $4.44. NU’s price has ranged from $3.26 to $12.24 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.80%. With a float of $3.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.68 billion.

The firm has a total of 6068 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.78, operating margin of -12.28, and the pretax margin is -12.28.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 8.84%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.91 while generating a return on equity of -6.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nu Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nu Holdings Ltd., NU], we can find that recorded value of 27.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 22.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 43.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.76. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.96.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.58 billion, the company has a total of 4,609,989K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,698 M while annual income is -164,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,158 M while its latest quarter income was -29,700 K.