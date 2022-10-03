Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is -6.59% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

September 30, 2022, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) trading session started at the price of $44.87, that was 1.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.605 and dropped to $44.30 before settling in for the closing price of $45.52. A 52-week range for OVV has been $29.52 – $63.30.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 22.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 122.60%. With a float of $253.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.20 million.

In an organization with 1713 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.37, operating margin of -4.19, and the pretax margin is -102.69.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ovintiv Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ovintiv Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 1,144,244. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,231 shares at a rate of $59.50, taking the stock ownership to the 116,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 550 for $58.28, making the entire transaction worth $32,052. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.41) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -109.27 while generating a return on equity of -88.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 51.74% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) raw stochastic average was set at 33.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.58. However, in the short run, Ovintiv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.97. Second resistance stands at $47.94. The third major resistance level sits at $49.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.33. The third support level lies at $42.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Key Stats

There are 254,297K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.58 billion. As of now, sales total 8,658 M while income totals 1,416 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,736 M while its last quarter net income were 1,357 M.