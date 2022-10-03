QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On September 30, 2022, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) opened at $113.76, lower -1.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.28 and dropped to $112.92 before settling in for the closing price of $114.84. Price fluctuations for QCOM have ranged from $113.46 to $193.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +29.16, and the pretax margin is +30.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 263,647. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 2,084 shares at a rate of $126.51, taking the stock ownership to the 917 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 70 for $145.68, making the entire transaction worth $10,198. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +26.94 while generating a return on equity of 112.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.62% during the next five years compared to 15.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.29, a number that is poised to hit 3.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) saw its 5-day average volume 8.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.07.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $149.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $115.20 in the near term. At $117.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $118.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $108.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,123,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 128.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,566 M according to its annual income of 9,043 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,936 M and its income totaled 3,730 M.