Realty Income Corporation (O) is expecting -17.03% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On September 30, 2022, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) opened at $58.36, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.59 and dropped to $57.68 before settling in for the closing price of $57.95. Price fluctuations for O have ranged from $57.61 to $75.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 13.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.30% at the time writing. With a float of $616.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $617.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 367 employees.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Realty Income Corporation is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 475,790. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $67.97, taking the stock ownership to the 10,090 shares.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.10% during the next five years compared to -5.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Realty Income Corporation (O). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Looking closely at Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O), its last 5-days average volume was 5.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Realty Income Corporation’s (O) raw stochastic average was set at 3.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.61. However, in the short run, Realty Income Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.63. Second resistance stands at $59.07. The third major resistance level sits at $59.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.81.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Key Stats

There are currently 601,598K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,080 M according to its annual income of 359,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 810,420 K and its income totaled 223,210 K.