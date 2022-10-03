Recent developments with Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.36 cents.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on September 30, 2022, at the price of $0.978, up 5.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.955 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.95-$14.06.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -38.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3628, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0285. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0617 in the near term. At $1.0933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9233. The third support level lies at $0.8917 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 255.70 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.